Agriculture ministry sounds El Niño alarm; MFIs step up rural credit vigil

Microfinance lenders, which have only recently begun emerging from one of the sector’s deepest downturns, are once again preparing for a familiar threat: A weak monsoon. Their concerns coincide with an agriculture ministry warning that El Niño could have a “relatively severe” impact on 12 states during the kharif season, a development that could weigh on rural incomes and test the sustainability of recent improvements in loan collections.

The ministry has sought coordinated action from district-level official machinery in the most vulnerable regions, including Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

“In 9-10 states where the impact of El Niño may be relatively higher, coordinated meetings should be organised with district magistrates, agriculture departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and other extension systems of the identified districts,” Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, while chairing a review meeting on Kharif 2026 preparations, PTI reported. He directed state governments to identify vulnerable districts and prepare crop-wise contingency plans. A senior agriculture ministry official said contingency plans are being prepared for 326 districts across the 12 states identified as most vulnerable to El Niño. Microfinance lenders are deploying field teams to closely monitor rural borrowers amid concerns that deficient rainfall linked to El Niño conditions could slow the recovery in collections and raise operating costs.

The country’s microfinance sector had spent much of the past year repairing stressed portfolios and improving collections. After seven quarters of contraction, it posted sequential growth in the January-March quarter of FY26, with gross loan portfolio expanding more than 3 per cent to about ₹3.25 trillion, according to the latest Micrometer report by the Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN). Asset quality improved to pre-March 2024 levels, quarterly disbursements rose to a seven-quarter high of ₹77,524 crore, and portfolio at risk for 31-180 days fell to 2 per cent from 6.3 per cent a year earlier. “We continue to assess the situation constantly and speak to customers regularly. Our field officers remain in touch with them, so if anything develops, we get to know immediately. If rainfall is below expectations, there could be some impact, but not a major one, because these are all dual-income households,” said Sadaf Sayeed, chief executive officer of Muthoot Microfin.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the southwest monsoon at around 90 per cent of the long-period average, signalling a below-normal season. El Niño conditions are currently present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the June-September monsoon season. For lenders with significant exposure to rural borrowers, the immediate concern is whether collection trends that had only recently begun to improve can be sustained. “We are engaging with customers to understand what they’re experiencing and whether they’re seeing any effects on the ground. At this point, our teams are reporting no signals of concern,” said Sanjay Garyali, managing director and chief executive officer of Fusion Finance. “In the coming days, the entire leadership team, including myself, will continue evaluating the situation and monitoring how customers are viewing it,” he added.

Lenders said a large share of their customers now rely on multiple income streams, combining agriculture with activities such as livestock rearing, small businesses and wage employment. That diversification provides a measure of insulation against weather-related shocks. Even so, a moderate rainfall shortfall could alter borrower behaviour. Weaker crop yields may force households to borrow more to bridge income gaps, slowing the pace of improvement in collections. “The first impact is usually not on delinquency but on cash flows,” said an executive at an NBFC-MFI, requesting anonymity. “Recoveries may stretch by a few weeks, field staff have to make more visits, and operating expenses go up. The concern is that the recovery trajectory we’ve been seeing may flatten.”