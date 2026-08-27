Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBest selling smartphones 2026Subhash Chandra insolvencyBest Home Loan Rates in AugustNepal FloodsHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Agriculture ministry teams work to bridge farmgate-retail gap in onions

Agriculture ministry teams work to bridge farmgate-retail gap in onions

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ministry teams are examining the gap between prices received by farmers and those paid by consumers for onions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India
Shubham Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 8:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that teams from his ministry are working to bridge the gap between farmgate prices and the rate at which consumers buy onions in light of the recent spike.
 
“There is a question I want to place before you that has made me restless as well…when a farmer has it (the produce) on the field, it is sold cheaply and later it is sold to the consumer costly,” Chouhan said while addressing industry stakeholders at the 21st Global Sustainability Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Thursday.
 
“Who is in between? Are farmers paid the true cost for their labour? Do mediators have the right to earn this much? I am trying to work out…I have deployed a team as well,” said Chouhan.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Statewide expansion of digital fertiliser sale system to aid farmers

Premium

India's mushroom production surges, led by Bihar, but challenges remain

ITA seeks West Bengal tea policy push for Darjeeling, Dooars-Terai

Govt moves to ban widely used plant protection chemical, Carbosulfan

Kharif sowing reaches near-2025 levels, just 1.5% lower till August 21

Topics :Shivraj Singh Chouhanonion pricesfarmers

First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Next Story