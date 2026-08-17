Agriculture-only Discoms: What Telangana, Maharashtra, Haryana are changing

Agriculture is among the most heavily subsidised electricity categories in most Indian states. Farm tariffs can be below the cost of supplying electricity, with some states providing free power to agricultural consumers.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)'s State Finances 2024-25 report showed that states spent ₹1.89 lakh crore on energy subsidies, which made up 43.4 per cent of their overall subsidy expenditure. Rajasthan, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest spending, while the CAG said rising subsidy and interest costs were restricting funds available for development.

This creates a separate financial burden for distribution companies, particularly through unpaid bills, subsidies and government liabilities. States are therefore separating agricultural consumers and their associated finances from existing distribution companies.

Telangana: Rythu Discom gets licence In July 2026, the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) granted a distribution licence to Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Ltd (TGRPDCL). The firm will operate as the state's third electricity distribution company. The new Discom will take over agricultural connections as well as certain water-supply connections. About 29 lakh agricultural consumers are proposed to be transferred to the new entity. The restructuring will also involve the transfer of network assets, receivables, loans and payables from the existing Discoms. The new company will continue to provide free electricity to agricultural consumers under the existing state policy. Agricultural pump sets will not be individually metered. The new Discom is required to begin operations by November 10, 2026.

Maharashtra: Agriculture power moved to separate entity In April 2026, Maharashtra approved the demerger of the agricultural power distribution business of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). MSEB Solar Agro Power Ltd has been created as a separate entity for agricultural consumers. As part of the restructuring, the Maharashtra government will take over ₹32,679 crore of MSEDCL's liabilities through 15-year bonds. After the restructuring, MSEDCL's liabilities are expected to come down to ₹26,848 crore. The state has also approved the use of power from solar projects, including those developed under the Mukhyamantri Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana, for the agriculture-focused entity.

Haryana: Agriculture Discom proposal faces opposition In March 2026, Haryana proposed a separate Agriculture Discom to handle electricity supply to agricultural consumers. The government has cited the faster release of agricultural connections and reliable power supply to farmers as reasons for the proposed entity. The plan has faced opposition from power-sector employees. The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has opposed the creation of a separate agriculture Discom. AIPEF media adviser VK Gupta said the proposed restructuring would not provide an operational benefit. “Therefore, creating a new DISCOM offers no additional technical, operational, or consumer service advantage,” Gupta was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

AIPEF has also opposed separating agricultural consumers from other categories served by existing Discoms. What are the concerns that these projects face? The three states are at different stages of the process, with concerns around financial viability, debt and staffing emerging in the restructuring. In Telangana, objections to the Rythu Discom are mainly over its financial viability, debt allocation and staffing. The regulator has asked the new Discom to prepare a comprehensive business plan covering debt, employees and viability before it begins operations. The new entity also has to complete the transfer of consumers, assets and staff from the existing Discoms before it becomes fully operational.