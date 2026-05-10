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Agrochemical industry opposes curbs on Paraquat, Carbosulfan usage

Industry says restrictions on two widely used crop protection chemicals could increase cultivation costs, encourage counterfeit products and disrupt kharif operations

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Industry warns curbs on Paraquat and Carbosulfan ahead of kharif sowing could raise farming costs and fuel illegal agrochemical trade.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 10 2026 | 8:22 PM IST
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As a high-powered government panel reviews the use of Paraquat Dichloride and Carbosulfan, two widely used plant protection chemicals in India, over complaints of toxicity and adverse impact on human health, a section of the industry feels that any abrupt restrictions on these may encourage the circulation of illegal or counterfeit products, increase unauthorised trade channels and create additional enforcement burdens.
 
Furthermore, restricting two major plant protection chemicals ahead of the kharif sowing season could compel farmers to shift towards costlier alternatives or use multiple applications, thereby increasing cultivation costs.
 
The plant protection industry is expected to present its argument to the government panel on Monday. Industry contents that instead of any outright ban, the focus should be on improving safety standards and educating farmers to mitigate risks, allowing them to continue benefiting from its advantages while minimizing potential harm.
 
According to industry sources, Paraquat Dichloride is a non-selective herbicide registered for controlling weeds and grasses in agricultural and non-agricultural areas, playing an important role in modern weed-management systems globally and in India.
 
In India, Paraquat Dichloride (24 per cent SL or soluble liquid) is the most widely marketed formulation, extensively used in crops such as tea, coffee, cotton, paddy, sugarcane, maize, rubber, grapes, wheat and other plantation crops. It has a total market size of around Rs 1500 crore.
 
It is a contact herbicide that rapidly desiccates weeds by damaging plant cell membranes within hours of application.
 
As per to 2023-24 trade records, the technical material used for making Paraquat is imported into India in bulk consignments weighing around 17,000-35,000 kg per shipment from countries such as Taiwan, China and the United Kingdom.
 
Based on commonly adopted field recommendations, a single bulk consignment of Paraquat may support weed-management operations across nearly 21,000-44,000 acres of agricultural land.
 
Major companies having Paraquat formulations include Dhanuka Agritech, Rallis India, Crystal Crop Protection, Willowood Crop Science Pvt Ltd and Krishi Rasayan Exports Pvt Ltd.
 
The industry also argues that the herbicide can be used as a pre-plant or pre-emergence treatment, post-emergence herbicide, harvest aid, desiccant and post-harvest desiccant. Due to its toxicity profile, Paraquat is classified as a Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP). Therefore, no products are registered for homeowner or residential use.
 
Industry sources contend that most severe poisoning cases involving Paraquat result from intentional ingestion rather than regulated agricultural use.
 
“Although no specific antidote exists, this is not unique, as several agrochemicals rely mainly on preventive handling and supportive treatment,” a senior industry official said.
 
He added that earlier Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) evaluations did not establish regulated dietary exposure as a confirmed Parkinson’s disease risk factor associated with Paraquat, and the chemical is also not banned under the Rotterdam Convention.
 
Carbosulfan: Industry sources said it is an important insecticide for Indian agriculture because of its effectiveness against a wide spectrum of economically damaging pests and its role in supporting affordable crop protection for farmers.
 
At a time when India faces increasing pest pressure, resistance development and a shrinking crop protection portfolio, any restriction on its usage will raise significant scientific, agronomic and economic concerns.
 
In India, Carbosulfan is commercially available in formulations such as Carbosulfan (25 per cent EC or emulsifiable concentrate) and seed-treatment formulations, which are extensively used in rice and cotton cultivation.
 
Its recommended dosage generally ranges between around 400-800 ml per acre depending on the crop, pest incidence and formulation type, making it an effective and economical pest-management option for farmers, the industry said. It has been found highly effective against gall midge, stem borer, leaf folder, white-backed plant hopper (WBPH), brown plant hopper (BPH) and green leaf hopper (GLH) pests in rice; aphids and thrips in cotton; sucking pests in cumin and chilli; and shoot and fruit borer in brinjal.
 
Industry estimates suggest the domestic market value of Carbosulfan-based products in India is approximately Rs 450-600 crore annually across technical and formulation sales.
 
Overall, insecticides account for nearly 41-55 per cent of the Indian crop protection market, highlighting the critical importance of effective insect-management tools for Indian agriculture.
 
Industry estimates suggest that more than 30-50 companies are directly or indirectly associated with Carbosulfan manufacturing, formulation, repacking, distribution and marketing.  LIST OF MAJOR PLANT PROTECTION CHEMICALS BANNED IN INDIA IN LAST FEW YEARS 
Pesticide Category Common Uses
     
Alachlor Herbicide Pre-emergence weed control in maize, soybean, groundnut
Benomyl Fungicide Fruit & vegetable fungal disease control
Carbaryl Carbamate Insecticide Wide-spectrum insect control
Diazinon Organophosphate Insecticide Soil & household pests
Dichlorvos Organophosphate Insecticide Storage & household pests
Fenarimol Fungicide Powdery mildew control
Fenthion Organophosphate Insecticide Mosquito & livestock pests
Linuron Herbicide Broadleaf weed control
Methoxy Ethyl Mercury Chloride Organo-mercury Fungicide Seed treatment
Methyl Parathion Organophosphate Insecticide Field crop pests
Phorate Organophosphate Insecticide Soil pests in cotton, sugarcane
Phosphamidon Organophosphate Insecticide Sucking pests
Sodium Cyanide Toxic fumigant Insecticidal fumigation
Thiometon Organophosphate Insecticide Aphids, mites
Triazophos Organophosphate Insecticide Cotton, rice pests
Tridemorph Fungicide Rust & mildew control
Trichlorfon Organophosphate Insecticide Crop and livestock pests
     
Dicofol Acaricide Mite control
Dinocap Fungicide Powdery mildew
Methomyl Carbamate Insecticide Caterpillar control
 
Dichlorvos Organophosphate Insecticide Storage pests
Phorate Organophosphate Insecticide Soil pests
Triazophos Organophosphate Insecticide Rice & cotton pests
NOTE: Shaded portion is banned for exports only  Source: Trade and Industry players
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Topics :Agrochemical companiesKharif seasonPesticidesCrop protection

First Published: May 10 2026 | 7:28 PM IST

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