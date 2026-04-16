Ahead of farmers' protest, FCI Punjab backs easing wheat procurement norms

A day before Punjab farmers stage a three-hour-long rail blockade across the state from 12 noon, sources said the Food Corporation of India (FCI)’s Punjab zonal office seems to have recommended relaxation in the wheat procurement quality standards in the state due to damage to the standing crop because of unseasonal rains.

Punjab farmers are planning to stage the rail blockade, precisely demanding the same, which is easing of wheat procurement standards in line with neighbouring Haryana and Rajasthan.

Procurement of wheat, which is one of the main grains grown in the state, has come to a virtual standstill since April 1, leading to long queues across mandis as farmers alleged that inferior quality grains are not being purchased due to strict quality standards.

This has led to a massive 69 per cent drop in all-India wheat procurement in the first fortnight of April 2026 as compared to the same period last year. Punjab, along with Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, are the main wheat-growing states in the country. Meanwhile, sources said that FCI’s zonal office in Punjab has recommended that procurement of shrivelled or broken grains up to 20 per cent be permitted in Punjab without any reduction in value, as against the existing quality standard of 6 per cent. Similarly, relaxation of up to 80 per cent may be allowed in the case of lustre loss grains, as against the existing norms of zero per cent without value cut. Also, damaged and slightly damaged grains up to 6 per cent be permitted for procurement without any reduction in value.

Sources said that the FCI’s recommendations are based on test reports of samples of wheat collected from farmers. “Though the FCI has recommended relaxation in quality standards for wheat procurement in Punjab, the final decision rests with the Centre,” a senior trader said. A few days back, in neighbouring Haryana, the Central government permitted procurement of wheat with 15 per cent shrivelled and broken grains content, as against the existing parameter of 6 per cent, and decided to accept wheat with 70 per cent lustre loss without any cut in value. Wheat, the main rabi (winter) crop, is procured through the April–March period. However, much of the grain is bought in the first few months itself, mainly by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies.