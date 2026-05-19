As India's thirst for edible oil grows, import curbs look unlikely

Industry players said the import spike, despite the uptick in global edible oil rates due to the West Asia conflict, is evidence of rising consumption of edible oil by Indians.

Trade sources said prices of palm oil and soybean oil in international markets have increased by $150-$200 per tonne over the past year, while the rupee has weakened by nearly 13-15 per cent, significantly increasing import costs. In addition, freight and insurance expenses have also surged sharply because of geopolitical tensions and disruptions in global trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a virtual no-go zone over hostilities involving Israel, the US, and Iran.