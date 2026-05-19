As India's thirst for edible oil grows, import curbs look unlikely

India’s annual per capita edible oil consumption also varies significantly across regions and income groups, point out industry sources, which means a one-size-fits-all formula is simply not feasible to implement. Western states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana report the highest consumption levels, ranging between 22 kg and 30 kg per person annually, driven by relatively higher incomes and dietary preferences for oil-rich foods.
In contrast, eastern states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, along with parts of the Northeast, record significantly lower consumption of around 10-12 kg per capita annually due to lower purchasing power. Southern states, where food habits traditionally involve lower oil usage, consume around 17-18 kg per person annually, industry estimates suggest.