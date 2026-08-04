Bumper moong harvest revives Madhya Pradesh's farm procurement challenge

He said last year, the procurement limit was fixed at 3.5 quintals per acre because production was relatively low, but this year, the state’s production increased significantly to around 2 million tonnes (MT), while the procurement quota remained unchanged at 25 per cent of total production. “Summer moong is primarily cultivated in the Narmada belt, especially in Harda and Narmadapuram districts, with some cultivation now extending to parts of Sehore. Farmers in these districts harvested around 7-8 quintals per acre, but procurement slips were issued for only about 1.25 quintals per acre. Their concern was simple: where would they sell the remaining produce?” Raj said.