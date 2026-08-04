Bumper moong harvest revives Madhya Pradesh's farm procurement challenge

This, in turn, puts pressure on governments to increase procurement operations, exacerbating fiscal pressures, not to mention the logistical nightmare of transporting and storing the produce.
In 2017, the Mandsaur agitation was largely a reaction to falling onion and garlic prices in the Malwa-Nimar belt, eventually leading to police firing on farmers, killing at least six, and injuring an equal number. The then government, with Chouhan as chief minister, embarked on a massive exercise to restore its credibility among farmers, hit hard by falling prices, which was later identified as a key reason for the unrest.
Chouhan first went on a three-day fast immediately after the firing, appealing for peace to be restored, while his cabinet stayed up all night to purchase all onions and garlic cultivated by farmers at set prices, which was one of the key demands of the protestors.