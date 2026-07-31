Cabinet approves extension of PM-KISAN scheme with outlay of ₹3.15 trillion

The Union Cabinet on Friday extended the PM-KISAN scheme for the next five years till 2030-31 with a total outlay of over ₹3.15 trillion, a decision aimed at providing financial support to farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, launched in February 2019, eligible landholding farmer families get financial assistance of ₹6,000 per year. The amount is transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments. Nearly ₹4.5 lakh crore has been disbursed so far under the scheme.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved continuation of the PM-KISAN scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

A total financial outlay of ₹3,15,614 crore has been approved for the scheme during this period, he added. "The approval reiterates the government's commitment that the prosperity of farmers forms the foundation of the nation's prosperity," the government said in a statement. The extension of the scheme will enhance farmers' capacity to invest in agriculture, improve productivity, help reduce agricultural risks and strengthen the rural economy, it added. Through this scheme, timely and transparent income support is being provided to eligible farmer families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Talking about the successful implementation of the programme, the government said it has so far disbursed more than ₹4.47 lakh crore directly into farmers' bank accounts through 23 instalments under the scheme.

Under the 23rd instalment, more than 9.49 crore farmers benefited, with over ₹18,984 crore released. "Women farmers have received more than ₹1.06 lakh crore under PM-KISAN, and nearly one out of every four beneficiaries is a woman farmer," the statement said. The government highlighted that the assistance provided under PM-KISAN has enabled farmers to make timely investments in seeds, fertilisers, irrigation, agricultural machinery and other agricultural requirements. According to the evaluation conducted by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO) of NITI Aayog, more than 92 per cent of beneficiaries reported that the amount was used for agricultural activities and agricultural investment.