Central govt increases MSP for new season's wheat to ₹2,610 per quintal

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹25 per quintal increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat, taking it to ₹2,610 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing year, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

The MSP for wheat for the 2026-27 marketing year (April-March) was fixed at ₹2,585 per quintal.

The agriculture ministry's proposal on MSP for wheat and other five rabi crops was cleared at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The production cost of wheat is ₹1,264 per quintal, but MSP has been kept more than double at ₹2,610 per quintal for 2027-28," Vaishnaw told reporters.

Barley MSP has been increased to ₹2,286 per quintal for the 2027-28 rabi marketing year from ₹2,150 per quintal in 2026-27. Among pulses, the support price of gram has been increased by ₹83 to ₹5,958 per quintal from ₹5,875 per quintal, while masur MSP was hiked by ₹390 to ₹7,390 per quintal in the said period. In the case of oilseeds, the support price of rapeseed/mustard seed has been increased by ₹413 to ₹6,613 per quintal from ₹6,200 per quintal, while the safflower rate has been raised by ₹675 to ₹7,215 per quintal from ₹6,540 per quintal in the previous year. Total payout to farmers is estimated to be ₹90,962 crore for 324 lakh tonnes in the 2027-28 marketing year, the minister added.