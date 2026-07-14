Cabinet may clear new urea investment policy on Wednesday to curb imports

The Union Cabinet is expected to discuss a series of major policy reforms for the urea sector at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday. These could include a new investment policy for the urea sector, new norms for urea and continuation of subsidy for FY26, top sources said.

The extension of the new urea policy, first introduced in 2012 with some changes, comes at a time when the country has been grappling with severe distortions in fertiliser imports due to geopolitical tensions and escalating costs.

Sources said the policy is aimed at raising India's domestic urea production by almost 9-10 million tonnes over the next eight years through the establishment of seven new units, both brownfield and greenfield.

Each unit is proposed to have an approximate annual production capacity of 1.27 million tonnes of urea. This is projected to save the exchequer more than Rs 10,500 crore annually in subsidies, based on conservative estimates and assuming an average annual imported urea price of $345 per tonne. The guaranteed buyback under the new policy, according to sources, will be available to the units for a period of eight years from the date of commencement of production. Sources said the new investment policy could also explore the possibility of using ammonia derived from coal gasification as feedstock for these plants instead of conventional imported LNG to reduce dependence, particularly on Gulf countries, which are at the forefront of the Iran-US conflict.

According to a recent ICRIER paper, India imported close to 27 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in FY25, approximately 61 per cent of which came from Gulf countries, particularly Qatar, the UAE and Oman. Nearly 85 per cent of the gas used in urea production in India is imported, largely from the Gulf region. Sources said the government, in a series of meetings over the past few weeks, has raised the issue of using domestic ammonia produced from coal gasification as feedstock for these new plants instead of imported LNG. The framework for this arrangement could be on the lines of the current mechanism under which fertiliser plants use imported LNG to produce urea.

Meanwhile, the new investment policy, according to sources, assumes an approximate project cost of Rs 11,000 crore for the greenfield category and Rs 9,000 crore for the brownfield category, based on an exchange rate of $1 = Rs 90. India currently imports around 26 per cent of its annual urea requirement, which has been putting a heavy burden on the exchequer because of the West Asia crisis. In FY27, some estimates pegged India's fertiliser subsidy at around Rs 3 trillion during the peak of the West Asia crisis. Had that materialised, India's FY27 fertiliser subsidy would have been the highest ever, surpassing the Rs 2.51 trillion recorded in FY23 and exceeding the FY27 Budget Estimate of Rs 1.79 trillion by more than 67 per cent, or around Rs 1.29 trillion.

However, of late, projections for fertiliser subsidies have moderated because of China's decision to lift export curbs and India's efforts to build sufficient inventories to meet immediate requirements. Some sources said one of the main changes in the extended investment policy relates to revisions in the exchange rate, while the provision in the earlier policy regarding revision in floor and ceiling gas prices for every $0.1 per MMBtu change in delivered gas prices remains unchanged. The floor price for gas to be provided for greenfield or revival projects has been proposed at $281 per metric tonne of urea, against $305 under the earlier policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $301 per metric tonne, against $335 earlier.

Similarly, for brownfield or expansion projects, the floor price has been proposed at $263 per tonne, against $285 in the 2012 policy, while the ceiling price has been proposed at $283 per tonne of urea, against $310 per tonne under the 2012 policy. The changes are in line with revisions in exchange rates. As in the 2012 policy, the floor price has been determined at a return on equity (RoE) of 12 per cent and the ceiling price at an RoE of 20 per cent. The 2012 new investment policy led to the setting up of six new urea units across the country with a combined capacity of more than 5 million tonnes. The policy expired in 2019 and there is currently no framework for fresh investment in the urea sector.