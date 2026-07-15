Cabinet okays national investment policy for 10 MT fresh urea capacity

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a National Investment Policy 2026 to create fresh domestic urea capacity of 10 million tonne and make India self-reliant in the most widely consumed fertiliser in the country.

The new investment framework, approved in the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will support the setting up of 8-9 new natural gas-based plants.

"India's import dependence has come down due to the addition of six new plants in the last decade. Creation of an additional 8-9 new plants will help the country meet its complete requirement locally and make it self-reliant in this fertiliser," I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the meeting.