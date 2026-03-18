Centre clears IFFCO's nano NPK fertilisers under FCO amid West Asia war

In a significant development, the Centre approved IFFCO's nano versions of NPK complex fertilisers by including them under the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO).

The two products approved for commercial use are the indigenously developed Nano NPK Liquid (8-8-20-10-10-10). According to an official statement, Nano NPK Liquid is designed for foliar nutrition, while Nano NPK Solid (20-10-10) is a novel nano formulation catering to both soil application and root feeding.

A few years ago, nano urea and nano DAP were introduced by the government. Sources said India currently has a production capacity of around 29 crore bottles of nano products, while actual sales have been less than four crore bottles. The approval comes amid a crisis in the domestic fertiliser sector due to limited gas availability caused by the West Asia war. Extensive use of nano products could lower dependence on conventional urea and DAP.