Centre approves raising MP wheat procurement quota to 10 million tonnes

The Central government on Thursday approved expansion of the annual wheat procurement quota in Madhya Pradesh to 10 million tonnes, up from the earlier permitted 7.8 million due to bumper production, and also announced the purchase of 100 tonnes of masoor dal at the minimum support price in Bihar under the first-ever structured pulses procurement initiative.

The target for procurement of wheat from Madhya Pradesh was raised following reports that farmers were finding it difficult to sell their wheat to official procurement agencies due to restrictions on the quantity to be sold, which has also led to a drop in India’s overall wheat purchases for the 2026–27 season.