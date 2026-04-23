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Centre approves raising MP wheat procurement quota to 10 million tonnes

Government wheat procurement has declined 11.37% to 14.8 million tonnes in the ongoing rabi season, impacted by delayed crop arrivals across mandis compared to last year

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Centre raises Madhya Pradesh wheat procurement target to 10 MT and launches MSP-based masoor purchase in Bihar as overall wheat procurement declines.
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 8:12 PM IST
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The Central government on Thursday approved expansion of the annual wheat procurement quota in Madhya Pradesh to 10 million tonnes, up from the earlier permitted 7.8 million due to bumper production, and also announced the purchase of 100 tonnes of masoor dal at the minimum support price in Bihar under the first-ever structured pulses procurement initiative.
 
The target for procurement of wheat from Madhya Pradesh was raised following reports that farmers were finding it difficult to sell their wheat to official procurement agencies due to restrictions on the quantity to be sold, which has also led to a drop in India’s overall wheat purchases for the 2026–27 season.
 
According to agency reports, government agencies have procured 14.8 million tonnes of wheat in the ongoing rabi marketing season, a decline of 11.37 per cent from the year-ago period, owing to late arrival of the crop in mandis, a senior Food Ministry official said on Thursday.
 
The procurement stood at 16.7 million tonnes in the year-ago period. Relaxation in procurement norms, especially on lustre loss and broken grain, has been extended to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, as the crop was impacted by unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the official added.
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Topics :wheat procurementMadhya PradeshRabi crop

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

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