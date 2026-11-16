Centre exhausts nearly 80% of FY27 fertiliser subsidy allocation by Nov 16

The Centre has exhausted nearly 80 per cent of its fertiliser subsidy allocation of ₹1.84 trillion for 2026-27 (FY27), spending around ₹1.46 trillion by November 16, sources said. This is 86 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of around ₹1.71 trillion, with nearly four-and-a-half months still remaining in the financial year.