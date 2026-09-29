Centre lowers FY27 foodgrain output target to 373 mt amid El Niño concerns

With El Niño threatening to intensify in the next few months, the Centre has set a target of producing 373 million tonnes of foodgrains in the 2026-27 crop year, which is around 3 million tonnes lower than the actual production in 2025-26, as concerns mount over the drought situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

The crop year runs from July to June.

“Against the target of 362.60 million tonnes, production reached 376.56 million tonnes during 2025-26. In view of the situation created by El Niño, the production target has been fixed at 373.93 million tonnes for 2026-27, which includes the Rabi production target of 177.72 million tonnes,” Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters during the two-day National Conference for Rabi Campaign.

He said the government set the target based on feedback received from the states and the ground but assured that there would be no significant drop in kharif foodgrain production in the 2026-27 crop year despite concerns over El Niño, drought and floods in parts of the country. The rabi foodgrain production target for the 2026-27 crop year (July-June) has been set at 177.72 million tonnes, higher than the actual output of 174.51 million tonnes. Wheat is the main rabi crop. Chouhan said that although kharif acreage has declined for some crops, the overall sown area remains broadly comparable to last year.

The rainfall deficit currently stands at around 12 per cent, while a situation is generally considered a drought only when the shortfall exceeds 20 per cent over the relevant period, he said. "I do not believe that production will be significantly impacted by this level of deficit," he said, adding that final production estimates will be released shortly. The kharif foodgrain production target was set at 196.21 million tonnes for the 2026-27 crop year (July-June), higher than the actual output of 174.14 million tonnes achieved in the year-ago season. The steepest decline in acreage has been in paddy, where the area under cultivation has dropped by about 16.32 lakh hectares. Maize, soybean and cotton have also recorded reductions. Acreage has risen under urad, bajra, jowar, sesame, sunflower, moong and tur.

“We have set targets by taking into account factors such as water availability and soil moisture, and by holding state-wise consultations to adjust cropping patterns in the face of adverse conditions. Our aim is to avoid water-intensive crops in areas that have received low rainfall and where reservoir levels and soil moisture are low; instead, we intend to cultivate crops like pulses and oilseeds in those regions. These targets have been determined with these considerations in mind,” he said. "The information received so far indicates concerns in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh — including Rayalaseema and adjoining areas — parts of Telangana, and parts of Rajasthan. Detailed reports from the states are still awaited," Chouhan said.

Karnataka has requested a central team, which is scheduled to visit the state on October 3. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra has also requested a central assessment team, and a team will be sent there as well. The Agriculture Minister said that he would personally visit the affected states and remain in constant contact with their governments. "The immediate objective is to ensure that agricultural fields do not remain fallow," he added. Govt to launch campaign on FTA benefits for farmers Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the government will launch a nationwide campaign to make farmers aware of the benefits of the numerous Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) that India has signed in the last few years and how they could make the best use of them.