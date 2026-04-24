Centre refutes fertiliser shortage claims; urea stocks steady at mid-April

The central government today refuted claims of any shortage or low stocks of major fertilisers ahead of the critical kharif planting season, saying that as of mid-April 2026, India has urea stocks of around 6.73 million tonnes, against last year’s 6.80 million tonnes, reflecting sustained high levels.

It said recent claims of shortages are not supported by facts, as data from both the recently concluded rabi 2025–26 season and the current period indicate a comfortable and well-buffered supply position nationwide.

It said, apart from urea, more notably, DAP stocks have increased significantly to 2.21 million tonnes as in mid-April, up from 1.30 million tonnes last year, and NPK stocks are sharply up at 5.74 million tonnes, from 4.18 million tonnes, indicating substantial strengthening of reserves in key nutrient categories.