Centre releases fortnightly sugar quota for September, prices stay firm

The central government has fixed a sugar quota of 1.3 million tonnes for the first fortnight of September 2026, that is, from September 1-15.

According to an official order, the quota is valid for the first 15 days of September.

This follows a government order issued a few days back, where it said that it would henceforth issue fortnightly release orders for mills instead of the long-standing practice of monthly release orders.

Mills have to mandatorily liquidate their quota within seven days of getting the release order, down from the earlier practice of a month's time. Meanwhile, according to PTI, sugar prices remained above ₹60 per kg in most retail markets across the country on Sunday, despite several steps taken by the government to check the price rise, according to official data.