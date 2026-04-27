West Asia war: Govt expects annual fertiliser subsidy bill to rise by 20%

India expects its fertiliser subsidy bill to jump by about 20% for the current financial year because of price rises fuelled by the West Asia crisis, fertiliser ministry official Aparna Sharma said on Monday.

India, the world's largest importer of urea, has placed orders to import a record 2.5 million metric tons of the fertiliser at nearly double the price paid two months ago as the Iran conflict disrupts global supplies and drives up prices.

The record purchases, about a quarter of India's annual imports, are expected to tighten global supply and push prices higher, potentially raising future import costs for New Delhi.