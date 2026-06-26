Centre working on reducing green-grey ammonia cost gap to boost green urea

The government is looking at various options, including a subsidy roadmap on the offtaker side, to shield local urea manufacturers from the cost differential between green and conventional grey ammonia as it seeks to speed up domestic green urea production.

In a pre-Expression of Interest (EoI) meeting today on setting up green urea plants in India, several options to shield manufacturers were discussed, as making green urea without support is "uncompetitive", according to industry players.

The Department of Fertilisers issued the EoI on setting up green urea plants earlier this week. Joint Secretary K K Pathak, who also serves as chairman and managing director of state-run PDIL, chaired the meeting with stakeholders.

Green ammonia, the main input for making green urea, currently costs more to produce than conventional grey ammonia, making green urea production uncompetitive without support. According to an official statement, one way to address the issue was the proposed arrangement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), wherein SECI would act as an intermediary — procuring green ammonia from producers and supplying it to domestic fertiliser companies at grey ammonia-equivalent prices, benchmarked to a two-week average of Platts and Argus indices, adjusted for customs duties and local logistics costs. The Department of Fertilisers would cover the residual price difference.

A procurement target of 7.24 lakh tonnes per annum of green ammonia is planned under this arrangement with SECI, which would allocate it via a competitive e-reverse auction managed by SECI. The second alternative was a direct financial incentive scheme under the National Green Hydrogen Mission to encourage private sector participation in green ammonia. The Department of Fertilisers had floated an EoI earlier to gauge market interest and technical readiness across the value chain. "The massive turnout — online and offline — from prospective players across the entire value chain is a clear indicator of the keen intent to bring this initiative to reality in the near future," the ministry said in a statement.

The roadmap envisages financial support spanning multiple ministries, though allocations remain proposals pending formal approvals. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has been assigned a potential outlay of Rs 19,744 crore to accelerate green energy infrastructure. The Department of Fertilisers (DoF) has been tasked with creating an institutional and market-parity framework to integrate green ammonia into the national fertiliser manufacturing chain; the financial contours of its role are yet to be worked out. The officials' statement also said that discussions were held on the 150 tonnes per day green urea pilot plant at Pudimadaka, Andhra Pradesh, which NETRA, the R&D arm of NTPC, is jointly developing.