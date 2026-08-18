Committed to taking farmers' products from farm to global markets: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called for state- and district-specific agricultural roadmaps to align crop production with local conditions and market demand, while pushing for greater emphasis on quality, food processing and exports.

Addressing a function on the Prime Minister's seven pledges announced during his Independence Day speech, Chouhan said the government’s priorities for the farm sector are to increase production, reduce costs, improve quality and ensure remunerative prices for farmers, with special attention to natural and organic farming, irrigation, crop diversification and other sources of agriculture-based income.

“India must focus not only on increasing agricultural production but also on ensuring quality, safety, and compliance with global standards so that products of Indian farmers can establish a strong presence in international markets,” Chouhan said.

He emphasised that India must move beyond merely increasing production to building a strong identity “from farm to global market.” The minister noted that greater use of technology, mechanisation, artificial intelligence, improved seeds and modern practices will help boost productivity. He added that integrated farming systems and models based on local resources should be developed to enhance farmers’ incomes, urging officials to set clear goals and implement concrete roadmaps. On the Lakhpati Didi initiative, Chouhan said, “The target of making three crore rural women Lakhpati Didis has been achieved. PM has now set a target of creating six crore Lakhpati Didis.” “Making rural women self-reliant is an important prerequisite for building a developed India.”