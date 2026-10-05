Diammonium phosphate stockpile healthy ahead of rabi sowing season

Following the West Asia crisis, supplies of major fertilisers were severely disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. DAP prices, like those of urea, surged, prompting the Union government and fertiliser companies across the public and private sectors to scramble to secure supplies.

In August, the average landed price of DAP in India was around $925 per tonne (cost and freight/CFR inclusive), 14.34 per cent higher than in the same month last year. Sulphur, which is also used extensively in the production of DAP and other complex fertilisers, was priced at around $1,050 per tonne (CFR), a 262 per cent increase from the same period last year.