Drought-hit crops, rising costs may drive up India's farm commodity imports

India may import more food, feed and agricultural raw materials in 2026-27 as drought-hit crops raise concerns over domestic supplies and industries seek easier imports to contain costs, reported The Economic Times.

Soybean shortages are expected to persist this financial year after last year's crop was affected by excess rainfall. Drought has since damaged crops across Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Divya Kumar Gulati, former president of the Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association, told The Economic Times that the industry had asked the government to allow imports of 3 million tonnes of soybean meal. Soybean meal and maize together account for 80 per cent of poultry feed, and their high prices are adding to cost pressures.

Gulati warned that restrictions on imports could push up poultry prices and cause losses for farmers.