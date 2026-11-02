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Early cane crushing yields under 1 mn tonnes of sugar in Oct; recovery dips

Around 152 sugar mills began crushing cane by October-end, producing 0.85 million tonnes of sugar, while the recovery rate fell to 8.01 per cent from 8.44 per cent last season

sugar, sugarcane
India produced around 28 million tonnes of sugar in total last year, which was lower than the year before
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 6:38 PM IST
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To augment sugar supplies during the crucial festival season, which began in earnest in October, the Union government had urged sugar mills to start crushing cane early to ensure that supplies from the new crop began hitting the market in October itself.
 
Data furnished by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) shows that by the end of October, around 152 sugar mills had started crushing cane, of which a majority, around 81 per cent, were in Maharashtra alone.
 
Together, the mills had produced around 0.85 million tonnes of sugar in October. The cane recovery rate appears to be lower than last year's, at 8.01 per cent against 8.44 per cent in the 2025-26 season. This could be a cause for concern regarding final production figures going forward.
 
India produced around 28 million tonnes of sugar in total last year, which was lower than the year before. 
StateMills Crushing Actual Cane Crushed* Sugar Production* Average Sugar Recovery** 
 2025-262026-272025-262026-272025-262026-272025-262026-27
UP1030.2500.1040
Maharashtra212309.1100.7207.9
Karnataka1770.70.830.080.79.99.6
Gujarat01000.120004
Tamil Nadu270.220.470.020.048.88.5
Telangana02000000
All India***311521.1810.540.010.848.448.01
 
*In million tonnes
**In percentages
***Total Might Not Match as All States Have Not Been Included
NOTE: The sugar season runs from October to September
Source: National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) and others
 
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Topics :Sugar sugar industrysugarcane crushers

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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