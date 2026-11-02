Early cane crushing yields under 1 mn tonnes of sugar in Oct; recovery dips

To augment sugar supplies during the crucial festival season, which began in earnest in October, the Union government had urged sugar mills to start crushing cane early to ensure that supplies from the new crop began hitting the market in October itself.

Data furnished by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) shows that by the end of October, around 152 sugar mills had started crushing cane, of which a majority, around 81 per cent, were in Maharashtra alone.

Together, the mills had produced around 0.85 million tonnes of sugar in October. The cane recovery rate appears to be lower than last year's, at 8.01 per cent against 8.44 per cent in the 2025-26 season. This could be a cause for concern regarding final production figures going forward.