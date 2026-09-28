El Nino threatens rabi crops in rainfed areas, may hit output: Agri Secy

The upcoming rabi (winter) crop season is likely to be challenging for rainfed areas due to the El Nino weather pattern, and foodgrain production could be affected, Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra said on Monday, highlighting that the challenges of climate change have become a reality. Addressing a two-day national conference on preparedness for the rabi crop season, Chandra said the kharif crop season was also very challenging, particularly in rainfed areas. Several states struggled first to achieve crop coverage and later to ensure that the crops survived. Chandra’s comments come days after Maharashtra, one of India’s foremost agricultural states, declared drought in almost 74 per cent of its 358 talukas.

Other states facing acute rainfall shortages might also come into the picture. "We are seeing that in the coming season, production is likely to be affected to a large extent. And the rabi season will also be challenging for the rainfed areas," he said. Chandra said some states could face the problem of excess soil moisture, while areas with deficient rainfall may see prolonged periods of stress. Strategies need to be calibrated accordingly for the rabi season, he added. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also addressed the meeting, said that the central government will soon send a high-level team to both Maharashtra and Karnataka, which are facing an acute shortage of rainfall, to assess the impact of drought. He also urged state governments to approach the upcoming rabi season with scientific planning, keeping in mind the drought and water scarcity that some regions faced during the just-concluded kharif season due to climate change.

According to the latest forecast by the International Research Institute for Climate and Society (IRI) at Columbia University, the El Nino weather pattern is strengthening and is likely to become "very strong" in late 2026 and early 2027, raising concerns over elevated climate risk for India. El Nino's impact on kharif (summer) crops appears to be limited overall, although some rainfed regions were affected. The effects of El Nino could be more pronounced in the upcoming rabi sowing season, which normally begins in October. Meanwhile, calling climate change a reality, the secretary said even irrigated areas have seen untimely and heavy rain in many places, hurting crops.

"We used to think that we would face the challenges of climate change later. But now we see the changes happening, and they are happening at a fast pace," he said. While India has achieved self-reliance in cereals, it continues to import pulses, oilseeds and some horticulture produce such as fruits, Chandra noted. Meanwhile, reacting to the Agriculture Secretary's comment on the rabi harvest, Uday Raj Anand, CEO - Domestic Business at Parijat Industries, an Indian agrochemical and crop-protection company, said that rabi profitability will depend on timely certified seed distribution, stable irrigation power and climate resilience during critical growth stages. Rabi crops are normally sown in a total area of about 63.8 million hectares, out of which wheat is sown in 30 million hectares, pulses in 14 million hectares, oilseeds in 8.7 million hectares and coarse cereals in 5.5 million hectares.

"MSP margins such as 93 per cent for mustard and 89 per cent for lentils give growers a clear signal before sowing. Managing input costs and ensuring smooth mandi procurement will be essential to turn support prices into real income gains," Anand said. BKS to hold first national women farmers’ convention For the first time in over 47 years since its inception, the RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will be holding a national convention of its women farmer members in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 30, with the objective of increasing the role of women farmers in policymaking. The convention, which will see the participation of almost 7,000-10,000 women farmers out of the almost 0.7 million women workers of BKS, will also focus on current issues facing women farmers, which include raising their income levels, chemical-free cultivation, organic farming, animal husbandry and seed conservation.