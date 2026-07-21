Farm R&D drove a third of India's agricultural output rise in 2025: Icar

The data also found that production in the crops sector rose by around 19 million tonnes (MT) in that period, with an economic value or value of output around Rs 60,000 crore.
Similarly, production of horticulture crops rose by around 7 MT during the same period, with an estimated value of Rs 20,000 crore, while the economic value of the increase in livestock production was estimated at Rs 50,000 crore. Livestock production, as described in the report, includes milk, meat, and eggs but not fisheries.
Fisheries production, which is among the fastest-growing sub-sectors of Indian agriculture, rose by around 1.4 MT (both inland and sea fish) from 18.40 MT in 2024 to 19.77 MT in 2025, generating additional economic value to the tune of around Rs 40,000 crore, the presentation showed.