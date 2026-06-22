Farm sector growth could drop to 0-1% in FY27 on low monsoon impact: Report

India’s gross value added (GVA) for agriculture and allied activities could slip to 0-1 per cent in FY27, down from 3 per cent, while posing upside risks to food inflation due to an El Niño-induced deficient monsoon, Quanteco Research report released on Wednesday said.

Regarding the oft-repeated explanation that a rising area under irrigation could cushion against a weak monsoon, the research firm said in its monsoon update report titled 'Oh, rains – Where art thou?', this presents a lopsided macro picture, as the micro picture is riddled with crop and regional variations.

“To put this in perspective, the area under irrigation for sugarcane is 100 per cent, given the crop's highly water-intensive nature. Further, the area under irrigation for rice and wheat stands at an impressive 70 per cent and 95.5 per cent, respectively. But the positive irrigation story ends here. For all other crops, the area under irrigation is fairly low," the report said.

It said for coarse cereals (not water-intensive) such as jowar, bajra and maize, the area under irrigation stands at 24 per cent, 19 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively. For pulses, the comparable metric stands at around 35 per cent (even lower at 14 per cent for tur), while for oilseeds and cotton, the corresponding values are 44 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively. Even within oilseeds, there are wide variations. For instance, the area under irrigation for soybean is around 10 per cent, the report added. It said the most vulnerable crops in case of a monsoon deficiency are pulses, coarse cereals, oilseeds and cotton, with Maharashtra (43.3 per cent irrigated), Rajasthan (46.8 per cent irrigated), Karnataka (43.3 per cent irrigated), Jharkhand (17.2 per cent irrigated) and Chhattisgarh (34.3 per cent irrigated) being the most vulnerable states as they have the lowest share of irrigated area.

It said a mapping of the most vulnerable crops against vulnerable states highlights that in Maharashtra, crops such as jowar, tur, soybean and cotton remain most vulnerable to low rainfall, followed by jowar, bajra and soybean in Rajasthan; jowar, maize and tur in Karnataka; and maize and groundnut in Madhya Pradesh. “Historically, agri GVA and monsoon deviation show a strong correlation of nearly 60 per cent. As such, for every 1 per cent shortfall in monsoon, around 40 bps of agri GVA growth is sacrificed. Having said that, the growth in agri-allied sectors, whose share has steadily risen from around 30 per cent in 1990 to 40 per cent in FY25, could possibly cushion the downside. Consequently, overall agri GVA in FY27 could be marginally positive, in the range of 0-1 per cent,” the report said.

It also said its analysis shows that the inflationary impact of rainfall deficiencies is materially larger than the disinflationary benefit of rainfall surpluses. “In years of deficient monsoon, every additional 1 per cent shortfall in rainfall is associated with an increase of roughly 25 bps in food inflation. Conversely, in years of above-normal rainfall, every 1 per cent improvement in rainfall reduces food inflation by only around 15 bps,” the report said. It added that this asymmetry reflects the underlying demand-supply dynamics of food commodities. Demand for most food commodities is relatively inelastic, implying that consumption adjusts only marginally to changes in prices.

“Consequently, when deficient rainfall curtails agricultural output, the resulting supply shortfall is absorbed primarily through higher prices rather than lower consumption. Even modest production losses can therefore generate disproportionately large increases in food inflation,” the report added. It said that the reverse does not hold with equal force. In years of favourable rainfall, higher agricultural output does not translate into a commensurate rise in consumption. Instead, surplus production is often absorbed through inventories, government procurement, buffer stocks and exports, muting the disinflationary impact of above-normal rainfall. Perishable commodities, particularly vegetables, present somewhat of an exception given their limited shelf life and storage capacity.