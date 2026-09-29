Fertiliser inventories hit two-year high at start of 2026-27 rabi season

After a rather tumultuous kharif season, India's fertiliser inventories at the start of the 2026-27 rabi season are estimated to be at a comfortable two-year high of 17.01 million tonnes, almost 38 per cent more than the stocks at the same time last year.

Comfortable fertiliser stocks should ensure that availability remains adequate during the season, for which demand from the states is projected to be around 38 million tonnes.

Of this, urea stocks are estimated to be 8.33 million tonnes at the start of 2026-27, up 54.26 per cent from last year, while diammonium phosphate (DAP) stocks are projected at 3.03 million tonnes, around 9 per cent more than in the same period last year.