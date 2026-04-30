Fertiliser output steady; govt secures 3.7 MT urea imports for kharif

The government on Thursday discounted any talk of a drop in urea production in March-April, saying that production has reached 3.74 million tonnes (MT) in March-April, nearly matching last year’s levels despite the West Asia crisis, while it has already secured 3.7 million tonnes of imported urea to meet the shortfall ahead of the kharif season.

Total domestic fertiliser production (that includes DAP, NPKS and others) stood at 6.23 MT during March-April, while imports were at 1.53 MT.

“The domestic production and import of fertilisers after the crisis have been as strong as ever ... approximately 7.8 million tonnes of fertilisers have been added to availability in the crisis situation,” said Aparna S Sharma at the inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.

She said India produced 1.64 MT urea in March and 2.1 MT in April, taking the total to 3.74 MT. “It was almost the same during the same period last year, and we have reached that level,” Sharma said. The urea shortfall is being met through imports. “We floated a global tender and secured about 3.7 MT of urea to meet the shortfall,” she added. Domestic production of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) reached 0.48 MT, NPK at 1.26 MT, and single super phosphate (SSP) at 0.74 MT during the March-April period. A global tender for phosphatic fertilisers has also been floated for 1.9 MT, and the availability of fertiliser raw materials is being regularly reviewed at all levels.