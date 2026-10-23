Fertiliser sales plunge in select border districts after farmer-ID checks

Urea is sold in India at a heavily subsidised price of about ₹265 for a 45 kg bag, or roughly ₹6 per kg. By comparison, the estimated global landed price was about ₹1,674 for a 45 kg bag in September 2026, based on a price of $392 a tonne and an exchange rate of ₹94.88 to the dollar. Landed prices had touched $950 a tonne in May. The price differential also creates an incentive to divert subsidised agricultural-grade urea for industrial use. Technical grade urea, intended for industrial applications, currently costs about ₹70 per kg in India, officials said.