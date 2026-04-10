Fertiliser subsidies in FY26 topped RE even before West Asia war

Not only that supplies of key raw materials such as ammonia, sulphur, and sulphuric acid, used in the domestic production of phosphorus and potassium fertilisers, have also been impacted due to the war.

The production of urea — a widely used nitrogen fertiliser — will return to normal levels from Friday, as some idled plants restart operations following an improvement in natural gas supplies, according to people familiar with the matter. Some manufacturers, including top producer Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd, shut a few facilities or undertook routine maintenance after supplies of gas, a key feedstock, fell due to disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. As a result, India’s urea production fell by about 800,000 tonnes in March, down from a normal monthly level of more than 2.6 million tonnes, said a person. India is one of the largest consumers and the biggest importer of the crop nutrient. (Bloomberg)