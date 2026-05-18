Fertiliser subsidy bill for FY27 may rise by ₹70,000 cr on West Asia crisis

India’s fertiliser subsidy bill for 2026-27 may surge by ₹70,000 crore to ₹2.41 trillion, driven by rising import costs of urea and other fertilisers amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, a senior government official said on Monday. If the actual subsidy numbers come close to the current estimates, this would mean that India’s FY27 fertiliser subsidy could be among the highest in recent years. The last time India spent more on fertiliser subsidy than what is being projected for FY27 was in FY23, when the country spent more than ₹251,000 crore in subsidies in light of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27 stands at ₹1.71 trillion. "The subsidy bill will go up, but what percentage is something I cannot say," Aparna S Sharma, additional secretary, Department of Fertilisers, said on the sidelines of an inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia developments. On whether the increase could be as much as ₹70,000 crore, Sharma remarked, "Maybe." Despite the cost pressures, Sharma said fertiliser availability for the 2026 kharif season remains "comfortable", with stocks exceeding 51 per cent of the total requirement of 39 million tonnes, the gap being bridged through diversified import sourcing. Usually, opening stocks are 33 per cent of the full required quantity.

Current fertiliser stocks stand at 20.09 million tonnes, she said. Domestic production is running at approximately 80,000 tonnes per day, with output since the onset of the West Asia crisis at 8.62 million tonnes — slightly below the 9.3 million tonnes recorded in the year-ago period. "There is a small shortfall which we hope to cover in the coming months," Sharma noted. Sufficient gas supply is available for urea plants, she added. India has been actively diversifying import routes away from the Strait of Hormuz, with over 2.2 million tonnes of fertilisers already landed on Indian shores.