Gender divide in rural farm employment widens across 14 states in FY27

The gap between the shares of rural women and men employed in agriculture widened in 14 of the 20 states covered by the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) in the year to July-September 2026, as more men moved to non-farm occupations, thus widening the gender divide in farm employment across much of the country.

State-level data from quarterly bulletins released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed that Uttarakhand recorded a 10.9 percentage point (pp) widening in the gap over the year, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 8.7 pp and Bihar at 6.9 pp. In rural Uttarakhand, 73.3 per cent of employed women aged 15 years and above were engaged in agriculture in July-September 2026, up from 67.7 per cent a year earlier. Among men, the share fell to 27 per cent from 32.3 per cent.

The figures measure the proportion of employed persons working in agriculture, forestry and fishing under the current weekly status (CWS) framework. Across rural India, the share rose marginally to 74.5 per cent among women workers from 74.2 per cent a year earlier, while it declined to 47.2 per cent among men from 49.2 per cent. The trend aligns with findings from a recent study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), which found that increases in women's workforce participation in India have been concentrated in agriculture, self-employment and unpaid family work rather than regular salaried employment. By the size of the gender gap in agricultural employment, Uttarakhand topped the list in Q2 FY27 at 46.3 pp, followed by Bihar at 43.7 pp, Jharkhand at 40.9 pp and Haryana at 39.3 pp. In each of these four states, the share of rural women workers engaged in agriculture was more than double that of men.

In several other states, women's dependence on farm work held firm or increased as men's declined. In rural Bihar, more than four in five employed women were engaged in agriculture, a larger share than a year earlier, while the proportion of men working in the sector shrank. Uttar Pradesh followed a similar pattern, with the share of women unchanged and that of men declining. In Andhra Pradesh, the share of men employed in agriculture dropped by more than eight percentage points, while the corresponding share among women remained broadly unchanged. Rajasthan had the highest proportion of rural women workers engaged in agriculture among the 20 states in Q2 FY27, at 90.2 per cent. The state has topped the list in five of the six quarters since April-June 2025.

Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank, linked the pattern to men migrating out of poorer states. “[These] states have higher women in farm labour as men in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar migrate to other states, which forces women to engage in subsistence farming. These are states which rank low in per capita income,” he said. The gap narrowed in the remaining six states, for different reasons. In Kerala and Jharkhand, the share of working women in farming declined more sharply than that of men. In Kerala, the gap has almost closed. In Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, the share of men employed in farming increased faster than that of women.

Kerala and Punjab had the lowest shares of rural women working in agriculture, at 25.9 per cent and 39.5 per cent, respectively. Both states also recorded sharp declines in these proportions over the year. In Punjab, however, the share of men in farming fell even more, resulting in a marginal widening of the gap. Economists attributed the decline in Kerala and Punjab to higher incomes, education and mechanisation. “Kerala and Punjab are among the states which have the highest per capita income and exhibit the features of advanced economies,” Madhavankutty said. “Women in Kerala are highly educated and do not prefer low-paid farm labour. They are drawn towards non-farm labour in hospitality and health care sectors at home and abroad that pays more,” he reckoned.