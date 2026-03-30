Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt extends Indian Potash STE status for urea imports till March 2027

Govt extends Indian Potash STE status for urea imports till March 2027

The move is important as the West Asia crisis has disrupted global fertiliser trade

urea, farmer, fertiliser
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 7:25 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The government has extended the state trade enterprise (STE) status of Indian Potash Ltd till March 31, 2027 for import of urea, according to a notification.

India produced 306.67 lakh tonnes of urea in 2024-25 and imported 56.47 lakh tonnes of the nutrient to meet the domestic demand. The country has imported 98 lakh tonnes of urea in the first eleven months of this fiscal year.

"Import of Urea (Agricultural grade) on Government account is allowed through Indian Potash Ltd... till 31.03.2027," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification dated March 27.

The move is important as the West Asia crisis has disrupted global fertiliser trade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LNG supply to urea units rises to 75-80%; output falls 27% in March

Haryana begins mustard procurement, wheat procurement to start April 1

Excessive use of fertilisers, water harms soil fertility: Shivraj Chouhan

Parliament panel seeks 100% MSP procurement for oilseeds, pulses

Adequate fertiliser reserves available, no need to panic, says Nadda

Topics :UreaimportsIndustry NewsBS Reads

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story