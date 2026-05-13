Govt hikes paddy MSP by ₹72 to ₹2,441/qtl for 2026-27 Kharif season

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops for the 2026-27 season, which will start from June, by Rs 10-Rs 622 per quintal, with the MSP of common-grade paddy being hiked by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 2,441.

The MSPs for pulses (except moong), oilseeds, and cotton have been increased by a steeper amount than paddy to reduce import dependency and encourage crop diversification.

However, after a gap of almost two seasons, the MSP of maize has been raised by a nominal Rs 10 per quintal, lower than the hike in paddy.

Sowing of kharif crops typically begins in June with the onset of the southwest monsoon. The MSP for cotton (medium staple) has been raised by Rs 557 to Rs 8,267 per quintal, while the long-staple variety will fetch Rs 8,667 per quintal, the second-highest absolute increase among all crops. The highest absolute increase, however, has been recommended for sunflower seed at Rs 622 per quintal, taking its MSP to Rs 8,343 per quintal. Nigerseed (up Rs 515 to Rs 10,052 per quintal) and sesamum (up Rs 500 to Rs 10,346 per quintal) also received significant increases.

Among other oilseeds, soyabean (yellow) was raised by Rs 380 to Rs 5,708 per quintal and groundnut by Rs 254 to Rs 7,517 per quintal. In pulses, tur (arhar) MSP was raised by Rs 450 to Rs 8,450 per quintal, urad by Rs 400 to Rs 8,200 per quintal, while moong saw a marginal increase of Rs 12 to Rs 8,780 per quintal. For other cereals, jowar (hybrid) MSP has been fixed at Rs 4,023 per quintal (up Rs 324), with the Maldandi variety at Rs 4,073 per quintal. Bajra has been raised by Rs 125 to Rs 2,900 per quintal, ragi by Rs 319 to Rs 5,205 per quintal, and maize by Rs 10 to Rs 2,410 per quintal.

Briefing reporters, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MSPs have been fixed to ensure remunerative prices for farmers and are at least 50 per cent above the cost of production across all 14 crops. The margins are estimated to be highest for moong (61 per cent), followed by bajra and maize (56 per cent each) and tur/arhar (54 per cent). For the remaining crops, the margin is pegged at 50 per cent. The government estimates the total payout to farmers at Rs 2.60 lakh crore, with annual procurement projected at 824.41 lakh tonnes. Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) President Sudhakar Desai welcomed the MSP hike for oilseeds but reiterated the need for a stable and dynamic import duty framework that can respond to changing global price cycles, domestic crop economics, and inflationary trends.