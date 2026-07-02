Govt likely to use ammonia from coal gasification to produce urea

According to industry assessments, coal-based urea can reduce production costs by $50–75 per tonne compared with LNG-linked facilities under prevailing market conditions. “After capital recovery, production costs could potentially fall to $300–350 per tonne, making Indian coal-based urea globally competitive,” an industry official said.
The fact that the government has announced coal gasification support programmes worth over ₹37,500 crore, including the ₹8,500 crore exclusively for urea, can further help in synergising the two.
According to industry estimates, supporting 10-15 coal-based fertiliser projects today could save India tens of thousands of crores annually in import bills and subsidy outgo. Sources said the industry is seeking government support in the form of a dedicated coal-to-urea investment policy; parity support with gas-based fertiliser projects; infrastructure status for coal gasification plants; tax and customs incentives for capital-intensive projects; and long-term offtake assurance mechanisms.