Govt links nearly 102.8 mn Farmer IDs to PM-KISAN, procurement platforms

The government on Tuesday said the registry of around 102.8 million farmers created under the AgriStack initiative is being integrated with various schemes and digital platforms, including PM-KISAN, the Jan Samarth platform for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans, and MSP-based crop procurement systems.

In a written reply in Parliament, Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur said the integration is meant to ensure effective service delivery to farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers.

"AgriStack is the farmer-centric Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) built as a public good for efficient, easier and faster service and scheme delivery to farmers. It provides a comprehensive profile of every farmer, such as farmer details, land records, crops grown, and assets such as livestock and fisheries," Thakur said.

He said it consists of three foundational registries associated with the agriculture sector: the Farmer Registry, Geo-Referenced Village Maps and the Crop Sown Registry, all created and maintained by the state governments and Union Territories. Farmer IDs are created by synchronising farmers' details with their digitised land records. As of July 30, 2026, around 102.8 million such IDs had been created against the total target of 110 million. This includes 24.6 million IDs in Uttar Pradesh alone. Thakur further said in his reply that the Farmer Registry created under AgriStack is designed to serve as a foundational database for the efficient, transparent and faster delivery of agricultural services.

"Farmer Registry is being integrated with various farmer-centric schemes and digital platforms, including PM-KISAN, the Jan Samarth platform for Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans, and MSP-based crop procurement systems to enable service delivery to farmers, particularly small and marginal farmers," the reply said. It further added that the State Farmer Registry is built in a federated manner, which means ownership of the data rests with the respective states. "The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has developed AgriStack in accordance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, to ensure the complete privacy of farmers' data by ensuring that farmers' data is collected only with their consent and that farmers have full control over their data for sharing with authorised entities for specific purposes," the minister said.