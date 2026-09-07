Govt to overhaul pay scale of Krishi Vigyan Kendra staff, upgrade infra

The government has cleared a proposal to overhaul pay scales, allowances and promotion norms for staff at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the network of farm science centres that anchor agricultural extension work across the country.

State governments will now be responsible for funding NPS contributions and retirement benefits for KVK personnel, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The Finance Ministry's approval of the Agriculture Ministry's proposal is part of a broader push to strengthen KVKs, with Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairing a review of action plans on Monday.

He said the revamp of KVKs hinges on close coordination between the Centre and States, backed by timely funds, upgraded infrastructure, sufficient staffing and district-level execution.

The minister called for KVKs to be adequately equipped with infrastructure, personnel and institutional backing so they can serve farmers effectively and keep pace with emerging challenges in the farm sector. PAY REFORM GETS CENTRE'S NOD The meeting took up staffing reforms in detail, with the Department of Expenditure having approved changes to pay, allowances and promotion pathways for KVK employees. States were also asked to move quickly to fill vacant posts so that KVKs have the manpower needed to carry out their mandate.300 KVKS TO BE UPGRADED by 2027 A key focus area was the infrastructure and logistics upgrade of 300 prioritised KVKs, targeted for completion by March 2027.

Chouhan pressed States to participate actively and extend timely support to meet the deadline. The Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) has already reached out to Chief Secretaries across States and Union Territories to line up financial and institutional backing for the exercise. Several States have begun the process through their State Agricultural Universities. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Chhattisgarh have submitted Detailed Project Reports from their universities and KVKs, while other States are at earlier stages of preparation. The review also flagged plans to set up Incubation-cum-Skill Centres across all KVKs by December 2028, mapping each centre to local agro-based enterprises, technical institutions and district-specific opportunities. KVK-wise incubation plans are being drawn up for submission to States for funding.

FUND DELAYS FLAGGED Officials stressed the need for timely release of funds to KVKs, especially for seasonal farm programmes, so activities aren't missed during the agricultural window. Under the Cluster Frontline Demonstrations on Pulses and Oilseeds for 2026-27, work is under way across 24 States through 353 KVKs and districts, covering a targeted 12,349 hectares - of which 9,750 hectares have already been covered. The meeting also discussed delays in fund flow in some States, urging them to ensure that funds move smoothly down to the ATARI and KVK levels, that quality seeds reach farmers on time, and that coordination improves during the planning and execution of demonstrations.