Govts have little role in fixing sugar prices in global market: Gadkari

Sugar prices are determined by the demand-supply matrix in a globalised market, and governments have no role in setting them, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said today.

Gadkari’s comments, which came in response to demands from state ministers and industry representatives for an increase in the minimum support price for sugar at a function organised by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSF), were made weeks after domestic retail prices touched a record high of over Rs 70 per kg on dwindling supplies.

“We are in a global economy now, and no government can decide the rates of agricultural produce in such an economy, even if they wanted to. Rates of sugar are decided in Brazil, America decides the rates of corn, Malaysia decides the prices for palm oil. That's why naturally those in opposition now ask for such rates for farmers and when in power, they can't speak. It is easy to speak but there are practical difficulties in implementing them,” the minister said.

He said that in a global economy, no government can decide the rates of agricultural produce even if it wanted to. “In Brazil a single land parcel is about 2,000 to 3,000 acres; they have so much land and are mechanised. Their cost of sugar production is 23 per kg, our cost of production is at least 33-34 per kg. If Brazil has surplus sugar, the rates fall in India,” Gadkari said, referring to the demand and supply forces at play. He said, “I come from a region where we have seen 10,000 farmer suicides, and working on this (issue) for 15-20 years, (I can say) the core of this problem is that our agriculture is not economically viable.”