IBA calls for 10% manure blending with fertilisers to save $2 bn imports

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has called for 10 per cent mandatory blending of fermented organic manure with chemical fertilisers by 2030 saying it can save USD 2 billion in imports annually.

The IBA recently presented a white paper: FOM Feeds Soil, Soil Feeds Sustainability.

The white paper was released by Union New & Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi during BBB Summit 2026 held from May 7 to 9, an IBA statement said.

The white paper proposes a phased mandate to achieve 10 per cent blending of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) with chemical fertilizers by 2030, positioning it as a critical intervention to restore India's declining soil health and accelerate the transition to sustainable agriculture.

It outlined a comprehensive policy framework, the recommendation calls for integrating FOM into existing flagship government schemes such as the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) framework, Soil Health Card (SHC) scheme, and Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY). The inclusion of organic carbon as a nutrient parameter under NBS is expected to enable balanced fertilisation, ensure fair subsidy mechanisms for FOM, and reduce excessive dependence on chemical fertilizers. Highlighting the urgency, IBA noted that India's Soil Organic Carbon (SOC) levels remain critically low at approximately 0.4 per cent, impacting soil fertility, water retention, and crop productivity. The proposed roadmap recommends calibrated FOM application based on SOC levels, alongside region-specific nutrient management practices.

To institutionalise these efforts, IBA has proposed the launch of an umbrella national programme- SuBiCulP (Sustainable Biogas-Organic Fertilizer Based Cultivation Programme)-under the vision of "SuBiCulP se Samriddhi." The programme aims to ensure 100 per cent offtake and utilization of FOM produced from biogas and CBG (compressed bio gas) plants while creating a circular ecosystem linking renewable energy with agriculture. As part of the phased implementation strategy, IBA has recommended the following minimum blending obligations- 2026-27: 1 per cent mandatory blending, 2027-28: 3 per cent mandatory blending, 2028-29: 5 per cent mandatory blending, 2029-30: 10 per cent mandatory blending. The association emphasized that such a mandate will create stable market demand, strengthen fertilizer distribution networks through public sector undertakings, and enable region-specific nutrient solutions.

The recent inclusion of FOM under the "Organic Carbon Enhancer" category in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO) 2025 provides a strong regulatory foundation for scaling its adoption. Building on this momentum, the proposed framework also calls for robust institutional support, including on boarding FOM producers, developing district-level supply chains, and strengthening market linkages. Further, IBA emphasized the need for enhanced research and development through institutions such as ICAR and State Agricultural Universities to develop region-specific application protocols and improve FOM formulations. Farmer adoption will be supported through multilingual extension services, standardized quality certification, and decentralized testing infrastructure, it stated. "Positioning FOM as a mainstream agricultural input is essential to achieving long-term soil regeneration and climate resilience. A structured blending mandate, supported by policy alignment and institutional collaboration, can transform India's agricultural landscape while reducing reliance on chemical fertilizer imports. It will further save government USD 2 billion once a 10 per cent blending is achieved on yearly basis," A R Shukla, President, IBA said.