ICRIER papers back fertiliser cash transfers, urge caution on AgriStack use

As India’s fertiliser subsidy bill balloons to Rs 2.42–3.32 trillion in FY27 due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, up from the Budget Estimate of Rs 1.70 trillion, two policy briefs by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), to be released on Friday, recommend a neutral direct cash transfer to farmers while adopting a cautious approach to using digital frameworks like AgriStack to rationalise usage.

The policy briefs also suggest that while digital frameworks like AgriStack and farmer IDs could potentially provide the information architecture for such a system (of rationalisation of usage), several foundations would need to be established first.

The twin papers were written by eminent agricultural economists Ashok Gulati, distinguished professor at ICRIER, and Ramesh Chand, former NITI Aayog member and distinguished professor at ICRIER, along with a group of other experts, researchers and economists, including Purvi Thangaraj, Ritika Juneja and Tanmoy Adhikari. The papers said that India’s fertiliser subsidy bill rose from about Rs 0.14 trillion in 2000-01, about 4.7 per cent of crop-sector gross value added (GVA), to a peak of Rs 2.51 trillion in 2022-23, accounting for 8.6 per cent of crop-sector GVA, the year global fertiliser and energy prices spiked after the war in Ukraine, before easing to a range of roughly Rs 1.7 trillion to Rs 1.9 trillion over the following three years.

The 2026-27 Budget allocation of Rs 1.71 trillion is already under strain. The Strait of Hormuz was disrupted in late February 2026; estimates suggest the fertiliser subsidy could rise to Rs 2.42–3.32 trillion during 2026-27, depending on the duration and severity of the disruption. The fiscal cost of the fertiliser subsidy is also unevenly distributed across states. Punjab and Haryana draw by far the largest nitrogen subsidy per hectare of net sown area (NSA) — roughly Rs 25,701 and Rs 21,071, respectively, in TE 2024-25, five to 10 times what Kerala (Rs 2,540), Assam (Rs 4,703) or Himachal Pradesh (Rs 4,710) receive.

Expressed relative to the value of crop output, the contrast is equally wide, with fertiliser subsidy accounting for 9.9 per cent of crop output value in Punjab and 9.2 per cent in Haryana, compared with only 1.4–1.5 per cent in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. “A gap of this size means that Punjab and Haryana receive a much larger volume of central government support relative to the value of what they produce than most other states. Because this support is tied to the use of a specific input rather than provided directly as farm income support, it cannot readily be repurposed towards other objectives, such as water conservation or crop diversification, even where a reallocation of public support might make fiscal or environmental sense,” one of the papers said.

Regarding the use of a digital backbone like AgriStack for rationalising fertiliser usage, the papers state that the platform could potentially provide the information architecture for such a system, but several foundational issues must be addressed first. First, entitlement must be based on a credible assessment of requirements. A uniform national fertiliser entitlement is unlikely to reflect India's considerable agronomic diversity. Second, the system must identify the actual cultivator. Fertiliser support should not be determined solely by land ownership where the owner and cultivator are different. Third, entitlements must be dynamic and season-specific. Crop choice, cultivated area and farming conditions can change from one season to another. The digital system should therefore be capable of updating the entitlement rather than treating it as a fixed annual allocation.