Consider sugar: within a single marketing year of 2025-26 (October to September), the Centre first permitted exports of 1.5 MT, then topped it up with another 0.5 MT, but weeks later banned exports until September. And on August 20, it allowed the import of 1 MT of raw sugar.
Year after year, a similar pattern of trade confusion can be seen in the case of wheat, rice, onions, or even pulses. Sudden decisions to allow imports or permit exports at the slightest rise in prices have been a pain point for India’s farm sector for decades.
All governments, past and present, have attempted multiple times to devise a separate policy to boost India’s export target to over $60 billion with a clear roadmap for a predictable import and export regime, doing away with arbitrary curbs. None has succeeded yet.