India fast-tracks fertiliser imports amid West Asia crisis: Govt sources

India has fast-tracked fertiliser imports to safeguard supplies for the kharif sowing season as the West Asia crisis disrupts gas shipments, and shipping routes, government sources said on Saturday.

India has brought forward a global tender for urea imports and ordered 13.5 lakh tonnes of fertiliser by mid-February. About 90 per cent of this order is expected to arrive by the end of March, the sources said.

Urea, India's most consumed and heavily subsidised fertiliser, is produced domestically at around 30-31 million tonnes annually, with imports of 6-10 million tonnes bridging demand shortfalls. Production is heavily dependent on natural gas.

India also imports phosphatic fertilisers, including Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK compounds. A five-year supply contract with Saudi Arabia for 3 million tonnes of DAP remains intact with "no force majeure," the sources said. Supplies of urea, DAP and NPK from Russia and Morocco are flowing uninterrupted via the Cape of Good Hope route. Spot gas purchases have been approved through EPMC and GAIL, with the first phase of procurement set for completion by Tuesday (March 17). As of March 13, urea stocks stood at around 62 lakh tonnes, approximately 10 lakh tonnes above the year-ago level. DAP stocks nearly doubled to 25 lakh tonnes, while NPK at 56 lakh tonnes hit a record high.