India's FY27 fertiliser subsidy may top ₹3 trn if West Asia crisis persists

Fertiliser subsidy given by the Union government this financial year may even top ₹3 trillion if the crisis owing to the war in West Asia lingers, a senior government official said on Monday.

“We (India) have sufficient stocks of fertilisers, in excess of 20 million tonnes,” said Krishna Kant Pathak, joint secretary, Department of Fertilisers.

“But there is a cost to it. The cost, which before the war was around ₹2 trillion, will, I feel, grow substantially … it (fertiliser subsidy) could be more than ₹3 trillion,” Pathak said while addressing a roundtable discussion titled “De-risking India’s Fertiliser Supply Chain and Demand Management Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks”, organised by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier).

If the projections turn closely true, India’s fertiliser subsidy could be the highest ever, topping the ₹2.51 trillion in FY23 and around ₹1.29 trillion more than the FY27 Budget estimate of ₹1.79 trillion. Pathak said “we should now start looking at solutions”. “India consumes around 70 million tonnes of fertilisers, the bulk of which is nitrogen. We consume annually around 10 million tonnes of diammonium phosphate, 15 million tonnes of NPKS (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulphur), and around 40 million tonnes of urea. But urea has challenges. Its absorption in soil is just around 30 per cent.”

He said some technologies could be adopted to increase this percentage absorption. “We tried nano urea and neem-coated urea, but they did not succeed much. But we could learn from that and adopt some other technological advancement such as zinc-coated urea or sulphur-coated urea.” He said India could grow more pulses and promote indigenous crops such as ragi and sesame seeds. He advocated the use of ammonium sulphate, which has a better absorption rate (almost 70 per cent) than urea. Addressing the same roundtable, NITI Aayog Member KV Raju said one should address the question on whether India can mine raw materials such as rock phosphate and potash domestically and whether the nutrient-use efficiency of crops could be raised.