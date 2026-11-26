Production of major kharif crops in India during the just-concluded 2026-27 season is expected to be down from last year’s kharif but higher than the five-year average. Soybean, ragi, maize, moong and cotton are leading the way, due to El Niño-induced low monsoon rainfall, according to a preliminary estimate by the Central government.

Rice, the largest foodgrain crop grown during the kharif season is expected to see a production drop of around 2.28 per cent from last year’s 124.75 million tonnes in kharif 2025-26 to 121.9 million tonnes in kharif 2026-27.

“These are very preliminary estimates and are subject to change as the year goes by,” Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters while releasing the findings.

He said despite adverse weather and uneven monsoon rains in several parts of the country, Indian farmers managed to achieve a respectable kharif crop output which may change in the coming months. “These numbers are better than the five-year average production and should not be any cause for concern,” Chouhan said. He said as far as rice and wheat are concerned, the government has adequate stocks in its granaries and there is no cause for worry. “There is no reason for any price rise in foodgrains,” Chouhan said. He said sugarcane production is also impacted but not significantly, and there is no reason to panic.

Yesterday, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), one of India’s major industry associations, said the country’s net sugar production is projected to decline to a decade low of 26.52 million tonnes in the 2026-27 marketing year, which started in October, due to lower sugarcane output and poor monsoon rains. On a gross basis, the production drop is expected to be even steeper at around 15 per cent from 31.21 million tonnes last year, the ISMA data showed. Meanwhile, the government data also showed that among other major crops, maize production this kharif is expected to be around 26.06 million tonnes, down 14.5 per cent from last year, while pulses production is projected at 7.13 million tonnes, down 6.18 per cent from last year.