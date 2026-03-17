India plans ₹600 crore war chest to boost LNG supply for fertiliser units

In addition, a five-year supply contract with Saudi Arabia for three million tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (Dap) remains intact with “no force majeure”, sources said.
As of March 13, urea stocks stood at around 6.2 million tonnes, which is about a million tonnes more than last year’s level while those of Dap were estimated at 2.5 million tonnes (double last year’s level). NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) stocks were at a record high of 5.6 million tonnes.
“India usually produces the bulk of its fertilisers in winter months, which they have done adequately this year, which is reflected in healthy stocks,” a leading industry expert said.