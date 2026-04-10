Govt eases conditions for rice exports to some European countries
The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, the notification said
The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, the notification said
India has allowed exports of basmati and non-basmati rice to some European countries without an otherwise mandatory certificate of inspection by its export inspection agency for six months, a government notification said on Friday.
The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, the notification said, adding that all other European countries are exempt from this requirement for a period of six months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 2:01 PM IST