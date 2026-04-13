India restricts glufosinate imports for six months with price cap
It said the restriction will be in place for six months
It said the restriction will be in place for six months
The government on Monday imposed curbs on imports of Glufosinate and its salts, a herbicide used in agriculture sector, for six months.
"The import of Glufosinate and its salts... shall be restricted where the combined amount of the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value and applicable anti-dumping duty, calculated on a per kilogram basis, is less than ₹1,154," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
It said the restriction will be in place for six months.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:02 PM IST