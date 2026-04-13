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India restricts glufosinate imports for six months with price cap

It said the restriction will be in place for six months

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizer
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:02 PM IST
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The government on Monday imposed curbs on imports of Glufosinate and its salts, a herbicide used in agriculture sector, for six months.

"The import of Glufosinate and its salts... shall be restricted where the combined amount of the CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value and applicable anti-dumping duty, calculated on a per kilogram basis, is less than ₹1,154," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It said the restriction will be in place for six months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

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