India's fertiliser exports rise 52% in three years from FY24 to FY26

Even as the focus is on India’s rising fertiliser imports and the burden they are placing on the national exchequer amid the West Asia crisis, the latest data sourced from Parliament replies and other official sources show that the country’s fertiliser exports have quietly risen by almost 52 per cent over the three years from 2023–24 (FY24) to 2025–26 (FY26). Though the export volume is minuscule compared with the quantity of fertilisers India imports every year, the trend is noteworthy given the broader discourse surrounding the sector. India exported about 317,515 tonnes of fertilisers in FY24, with shipments steadily rising to 479,737 tonnes in FY26. A major share of these exports was other superphosphates shipped to Brazil, official data showed.

During the same period, imports rose from a staggering 20.7 million tonnes (mt) in FY24 to more than 28 mt in FY26, an increase of 36.09 per cent, according to official data. India is one of the world’s largest importers of fertilisers, buying urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP), and NPKS fertilisers (containing nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulphur) from global markets every year. Urea and DAP are the two most widely consumed fertilisers in the country. Data also show that India exports potassium sulphate, vegetable fertilisers, organic fertilisers, potassium chloride, ammonium nitrate, and organic manures such as animal dung to countries across the globe. Besides Brazil, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, Nepal, and Bangladesh are among the major buyers of Indian fertilisers.

In FY26, India’s fertiliser exports to neighbouring Sri Lanka rose to around 33,000 tonnes, up from just 816.28 tonnes in FY24. Similarly, exports to Brazil increased from 115,862 tonnes in FY24 to 318,168 tonnes in FY26, a jump of nearly 175 per cent. According to a paper by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, India consumed about 70.7 mt of fertiliser products in 2024–25, equivalent to roughly 33 mt of nutrients — nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potash (K). Yet, despite its sizeable domestic industry, India’s fertiliser economy remains deeply embedded in global supply chains. Import dependence remains significant — around 20 per cent for urea, nearly 50 percent for DAP (much of it sourced from the Gulf region), and almost 100 per cent for MOP, which is largely imported from Russia and Canada.

Domestic production also relies heavily on imported feedstock. Nearly 85 per cent of the natural gas used in urea manufacturing is imported, while 90–95 per cent of rock phosphate used in phosphatic fertilisers and about half of the phosphoric acid requirement are sourced from abroad. “Once the import content of intermediate inputs is accounted for, India’s effective dependence on global fertiliser supply chains rises to nearly 68–70 per cent, leaving the fertiliser sector, and by extension the country’s food security, highly exposed to geopolitical disruptions and supply shocks,” the paper said. India's total fertiliser exports and imports (in million tonnes)* Year 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 % Change** Fertiliser Exports 0.31 0.4 0.47 51.61 Fertiliser Imports 20.7 20.1 28.17 36.09