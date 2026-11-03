India's guava output jumps 40% in 7 years on more acreage, yields stay flat

Apart from better planting materials, scientific orchard management is another pathway to higher returns.
“Traditional guava orchards planted at a spacing of 6 × 6 metres accommodate about 278 plants per hectare. High-density systems can accommodate approximately 1,666 plants per hectare at 3×2 metres, or 2,222 plants per hectare at 3×1.5 metres. By increasing the number of plants per unit area, these systems can improve land-use efficiency and offer the possibility of higher returns,” the Icar analysis showed.
The third important aspect in this guava story is the role of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and other collective institutions that can help aggregate produce, improve bargaining power and connect growers with buyers.