India's horticultural production is expected to rise 4.36 per cent to 386.92 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), according to the government's third advance estimates released on Tuesday by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The projected output is 16.18 million tonnes higher than the 370.74 million tonnes recorded in 2024-25, the estimates showed.

Production is expected to rise even as the area under horticultural crops shrinks to about 29.72 million hectares from 30.14 million hectares a year earlier, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said. The figures are based on data from states, union territories and other government agencies.

Chouhan credited farmers and the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for the rise, and said farmers are shifting from traditional crops toward fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, plantation crops and medicinal plants. "This growing inclination toward commercial and cash crops has not only opened new income streams for farmers but has also created fresh opportunities for self-reliance and progress within the agricultural sector," he said. This record-breaking production will not only strengthen the nation's nutritional security but also directly increase the incomes of our horticultural farmers, he added. Fruits and vegetables Fruit production is projected to rise 4.60 per cent to 123.07 million tonnes in 2025-26 from 117.65 million tonnes previous year, an increase of 5.42 million tonnes, driven by bananas, mangoes, papayas, apples, pomegranates and jackfruit.

Vegetable output is forecast to grow 4.35 per cent to 227.27 million tonnes from 217.80 million tonnes, with the area under cultivation rising to 11.93 million hectares from 11.79 million hectares. Potato production is expected to jump 11.95 per cent to 65.57 million tonnes from 58.57 million tonnes. Tomato output is projected at 21.41 million tonnes, up from 20.60 million tonnes. Onion output is estimated at 28.90 million tonnes. Flowers, plantation crops, spices Flower production is forecast to rise about 14.45 per cent to 4.88 million tonnes from 4.27 million tonnes, with the area under floriculture expanding to 0.41 million hectares. Plantation crops, including arecanut, coconut, cashew, betel leaf and cocoa, are expected to rise 7.56 per cent to 18.26 million tonnes.